Adani Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 68.84% to Rs 6721.72 crore

Net profit of Power reported to Rs 634.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 653.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 68.84% to Rs 6721.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3981.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 984.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2102.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 23884.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20304.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

