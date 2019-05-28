Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 214.29% to Rs 2545.56 crore

Net profit of Adani Transmission declined 2.38% to Rs 146.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 214.29% to Rs 2545.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 809.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.07% to Rs 559.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1142.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.21% to Rs 7305.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3944.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2545.56809.94 214 7305.453944.48 85 OPM %34.2360.58 -37.8171.64 - PBDT491.41332.52 48 1722.392051.09 -16 PBT215.10189.68 13 840.241471.68 -43 NP146.70150.27 -2 559.201142.94 -51

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:44 IST

