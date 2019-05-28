Adani Transmission consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 214.29% to Rs 2545.56 crore

Net profit of declined 2.38% to Rs 146.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 150.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 214.29% to Rs 2545.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 809.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.07% to Rs 559.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1142.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 85.21% to Rs 7305.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3944.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2545.56809.947305.453944.4834.2360.5837.8171.64491.41332.521722.392051.09215.10189.68840.241471.68146.70150.27559.201142.94

