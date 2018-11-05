Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 42.75% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 86.66% to Rs 1390.73 croreNet profit of Adani Transmission rose 42.75% to Rs 95.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 86.66% to Rs 1390.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 745.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1390.73745.08 87 OPM %43.0059.87 -PBDT340.25237.06 44 PBT121.8291.07 34 NP95.2066.69 43
