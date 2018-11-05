JUST IN
Adani Transmission reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 264.24 crore

Net profit of Adani Transmission reported to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 264.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 243.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales264.24243.30 9 OPM %-0.08-0.20 -PBDT28.84-21.06 LP PBT28.82-21.09 LP NP22.61-20.12 LP

