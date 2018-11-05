Adani Transmission reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.61 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission consolidated net profit rises 101.36% in the June 2018 quarter
Adani Power Q1 loss nearly doubles to Rs 824 crore
Adani Transmission Q1 net jumps 101% to Rs 169 crore
Adani Transmission Q4 net up 58%, to raise up to Rs 5k cr via bonds
Adani Ports shares tank nearly 7% after Q1 earnings
-
Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 264.24 croreNet profit of Adani Transmission reported to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 264.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 243.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales264.24243.30 9 OPM %-0.08-0.20 -PBDT28.84-21.06 LP PBT28.82-21.09 LP NP22.61-20.12 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU