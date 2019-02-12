Adarsh Mercantile standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Adarsh Mercantile declined 61.11% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.22 -64 OPM %-37.5045.45 -PBDT0.280.72 -61 PBT0.280.72 -61 NP0.280.72 -61
