ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Tata Communications to construct 9,400 km long ADC cable in Asia Pacific
Don't rush to J & K Bank branches for depositing electricity bills: Kargil ADC
Will fully follow SC order on permanent commission to women in Army: Govt
FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr as states share in taxes for Apr
-
Sales decline 49.72% to Rs 8.90 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications declined 73.53% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9017.70 -50 OPM %3.033.79 -PBDT0.531.10 -52 PBT0.300.86 -65 NP0.180.68 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU