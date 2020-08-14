ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.72% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 73.53% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.9017.703.033.790.531.100.300.860.180.68

