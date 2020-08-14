JUST IN
Financials shares fall
Business Standard

ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 73.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.72% to Rs 8.90 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 73.53% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.72% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 17.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.9017.70 -50 OPM %3.033.79 -PBDT0.531.10 -52 PBT0.300.86 -65 NP0.180.68 -74

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:13 IST

