Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 52.74 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 11.63% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.7443.1810.9816.035.156.635.006.494.715.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)