Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 52.74 croreNet profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 11.63% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.7443.18 22 OPM %10.9816.03 -PBDT5.156.63 -22 PBT5.006.49 -23 NP4.715.33 -12
