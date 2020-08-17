ADF Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 73.87 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods declined 5.88% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.73.8765.7416.8515.2612.7615.0311.3213.688.659.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)