ADF Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 73.87 croreNet profit of ADF Foods declined 5.88% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales73.8765.74 12 OPM %16.8515.26 -PBDT12.7615.03 -15 PBT11.3213.68 -17 NP8.659.19 -6
