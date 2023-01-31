ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 123.23 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 38.93% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 123.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales123.23117.10 5 OPM %21.9816.91 -PBDT29.0220.71 40 PBT25.4517.86 42 NP18.5213.33 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU