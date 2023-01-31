ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 38.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 123.23 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 38.93% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 123.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.123.23117.1021.9816.9129.0220.7125.4517.8618.5213.33

