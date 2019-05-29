Adhunik Industries standalone net profit declines 86.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.35% to Rs 187.56 crore

Net profit of declined 86.09% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 187.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.60% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.45% to Rs 670.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

187.56138.57670.41480.751.447.612.575.221.816.688.9710.650.905.765.316.970.533.813.814.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)