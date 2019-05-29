Adhunik Industries standalone net profit declines 86.09% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.35% to Rs 187.56 crore

Net profit of Adhunik Industries declined 86.09% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.35% to Rs 187.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 138.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.60% to Rs 3.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.45% to Rs 670.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.56138.57 35 670.41480.75 39 OPM %1.447.61 -2.575.22 - PBDT1.816.68 -73 8.9710.65 -16 PBT0.905.76 -84 5.316.97 -24 NP0.533.81 -86 3.814.86 -22

Wed, May 29 2019

