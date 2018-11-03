Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.76% to Rs 0.16 croreNet loss of Adinath Textiles reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 56.76% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.160.37 -57 OPM %-231.25-75.68 -PBDT-0.100.04 PL PBT-0.15-0.01 -1400 NP-0.130 0
