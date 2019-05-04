JUST IN
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 52.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 32.21% to Rs 4729.82 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 52.49% to Rs 258.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.21% to Rs 4729.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3577.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.67% to Rs 870.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 693.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 15163.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11523.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4729.823577.57 32 15163.5111523.88 32 OPM %31.0929.36 -35.0434.58 - PBDT423.92271.07 56 1438.541140.11 26 PBT408.63257.31 59 1380.651095.84 26 NP258.40169.45 52 870.94693.06 26

