Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 52.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 52.49% to Rs 258.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.21% to Rs 4729.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3577.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.67% to Rs 870.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 693.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 15163.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11523.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

