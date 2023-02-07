Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 3588.80 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declined 91.66% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 189.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 3588.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2987.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3588.802987.1012.1419.49334.97520.3717.43269.4515.79189.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)