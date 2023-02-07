Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.14% to Rs 3588.80 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail declined 91.66% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 189.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.14% to Rs 3588.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2987.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3588.802987.10 20 OPM %12.1419.49 -PBDT334.97520.37 -36 PBT17.43269.45 -94 NP15.79189.34 -92
