Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 79.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 1915.31 crore

Net profit of rose 79.14% to Rs 202.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 1915.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1753.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.71% to Rs 321.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 8117.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7172.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

