Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 79.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 1915.31 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail rose 79.14% to Rs 202.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 1915.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1753.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 172.71% to Rs 321.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 8117.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7172.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1915.311753.59 9 8117.727172.07 13 OPM %6.509.31 -6.836.53 - PBDT103.44131.34 -21 431.43329.49 31 PBT30.5244.30 -31 149.1048.97 204 NP202.64113.12 79 321.22117.79 173
