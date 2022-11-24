Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 24.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 24.02% to Rs 357.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 288.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1436.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1842.381436.3773.3974.96507.89403.96487.85387.10357.85288.54

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)