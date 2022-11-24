Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 24.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC slides as Q1 PAT declines 33% YoY
-
Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 24.02% to Rs 357.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 288.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1436.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1842.381436.37 28 OPM %73.3974.96 -PBDT507.89403.96 26 PBT487.85387.10 26 NP357.85288.54 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU