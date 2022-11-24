JUST IN
Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 24.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 24.02% to Rs 357.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 288.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 1842.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1436.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1842.381436.37 28 OPM %73.3974.96 -PBDT507.89403.96 26 PBT487.85387.10 26 NP357.85288.54 24

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

