JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices off day's low
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 16.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 40.53 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 16.18% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.5343.02 -6 OPM %27.6113.51 -PBDT4.153.32 25 PBT3.622.79 30 NP2.372.04 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements