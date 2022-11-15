Aditya Ispat standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
JSW Ispat Special Products records 25% decline in June quarter production
JSW Ispat crude steel production slids 25% YoY in Q1
JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production
Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 8.63 croreNet profit of Aditya Ispat rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.637.90 9 OPM %12.177.85 -PBDT0.360.22 64 PBT0.110.06 83 NP0.080.04 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU