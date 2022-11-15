Aditya Ispat standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of Aditya Ispat rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.637.9012.177.850.360.220.110.060.080.04

