Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 14.98 crore

Net profit of Aditya Spinners rose 54.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.9813.19 14 OPM %8.086.75 -PBDT1.081.02 6 PBT0.810.75 8 NP1.020.66 55

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:32 IST

