Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 47.40 croreNet profit of Ador Fontech rose 12.61% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales47.4038.49 23 OPM %10.2310.73 -PBDT5.274.72 12 PBT4.323.93 10 NP2.502.22 13
