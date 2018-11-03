Ador Fontech consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.80% to Rs 49.11 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 21.05% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 49.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales49.1139.67 24 OPM %11.4012.05 -PBDT6.215.20 19 PBT5.304.32 23 NP4.143.42 21

