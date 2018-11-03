JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ador Fontech standalone net profit rises 16.30% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 48.56 crore

Net profit of Ador Fontech rose 16.30% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 48.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales48.5639.40 23 OPM %12.4613.48 -PBDT6.655.75 16 PBT5.874.98 18 NP4.714.05 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements