Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 179.44% to Rs 6.93 croreNet profit of Ador Multi Products reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 179.44% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.932.48 179 OPM %15.30-1.21 -PBDT1.000.02 4900 PBT0.94-0.03 LP NP0.94-0.02 LP
