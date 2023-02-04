Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 54.63% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 198.53 croreNet profit of Ador Welding rose 54.63% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 198.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales198.53174.28 14 OPM %12.109.42 -PBDT25.1116.72 50 PBT22.2014.04 58 NP16.3610.58 55
