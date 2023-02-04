Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 54.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 198.53 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 54.63% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 198.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.198.53174.2812.109.4225.1116.7222.2014.0416.3610.58

