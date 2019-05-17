Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 150.01 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 21.29% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 150.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.50% to Rs 23.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 512.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 457.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales150.01145.20 3 512.15457.74 12 OPM %9.1111.47 -8.407.41 - PBDT12.7516.93 -25 44.3838.33 16 PBT10.2114.57 -30 34.7828.25 23 NP7.439.44 -21 23.8518.56 29
