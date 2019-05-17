Ador Welding standalone net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 150.01 crore

Net profit of declined 21.29% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 150.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 145.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.50% to Rs 23.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 512.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 457.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

150.01145.20512.15457.749.1111.478.407.4112.7516.9344.3838.3310.2114.5734.7828.257.439.4423.8518.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)