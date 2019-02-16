Advance Lifestyles reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Advance Lifestyles reported to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
