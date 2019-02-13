Advance Metering Technology reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 252.75% to Rs 30.16 croreNet profit of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 252.75% to Rs 30.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.168.55 253 OPM %4.54-18.01 -PBDT1.21-2.82 LP PBT0.21-3.75 LP NP0.21-3.75 LP
