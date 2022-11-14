Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Advance Metering Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.22 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sensex, Nifty at day's low; most European shares advance
Nifty above 16,900; European shares advance
Nifty above 17,300 level, FMCG stocks advance
-
Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 2.45 croreNet profit of Advance Multitech reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.451.82 35 OPM %13.06-15.93 -PBDT1.44-0.37 LP PBT1.29-0.38 LP NP1.29-0.38 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU