Advance Powerinfra Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Advance Powerinfra Tech reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales036.61 -100 OPM %0-16.47 -PBDT-0.05-5.94 99 PBT-0.05-5.96 99 NP-0.05-5.96 99
