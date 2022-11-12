Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 213.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.00% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises rose 213.87% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.061.0055.6668.000.720.800.710.7835.7511.39

