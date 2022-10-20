Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 3311.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 190150.00% to Rs 228.30 croreNet profit of Advik Capital rose 3311.11% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 190150.00% to Rs 228.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales228.300.12 190150 OPM %4.02183.33 -PBDT8.330.24 3371 PBT8.200.24 3317 NP6.140.18 3311
