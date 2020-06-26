Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Advik Capital consolidated net profit declines 71.05% in the December 2019 quarter
Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos
Capital Float raises USD 15 million in equity funding from existing investors
Shared economy in India to be USD 2 bn industry by 2020-end: Maple Capital
Tata Capital Housing Fin plans to raise Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs
-
Sales decline 5.98% to Rs 1.10 croreNet Loss of Advik Capital reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.10% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.101.17 -6 7.454.54 64 OPM %-6.36-5.98 -7.6510.79 - PBDT-0.11-0.08 -38 0.400.42 -5 PBT-0.20-0.33 39 0.170.17 0 NP-0.20-0.33 39 0.130.13 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU