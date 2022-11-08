Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 238.54% to Rs 2150.52 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 1.07% to Rs 93.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 238.54% to Rs 2150.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 635.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2150.52635.247.8421.60161.21142.84127.85123.9193.3994.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)