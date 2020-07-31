Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.45% to Rs 636.40 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 47.62% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.45% to Rs 636.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1955.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.636.401955.2810.585.2267.6599.7450.1083.8529.8356.95

