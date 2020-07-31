Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.45% to Rs 636.40 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics declined 47.62% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.45% to Rs 636.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1955.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales636.401955.28 -67 OPM %10.585.22 -PBDT67.6599.74 -32 PBT50.1083.85 -40 NP29.8356.95 -48
