JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cindrella Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 67.45% to Rs 636.40 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics declined 47.62% to Rs 29.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.45% to Rs 636.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1955.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales636.401955.28 -67 OPM %10.585.22 -PBDT67.6599.74 -32 PBT50.1083.85 -40 NP29.8356.95 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU