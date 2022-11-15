JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 257.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.35% to Rs 222.60 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 257.01% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.35% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales222.60158.60 40 OPM %9.537.99 -PBDT23.1010.15 128 PBT17.535.27 233 NP15.284.28 257

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU