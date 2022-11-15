Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 257.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.35% to Rs 222.60 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 257.01% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.35% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.222.60158.609.537.9923.1010.1517.535.2715.284.28

