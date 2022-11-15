Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 257.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.35% to Rs 222.60 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 257.01% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.35% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales222.60158.60 40 OPM %9.537.99 -PBDT23.1010.15 128 PBT17.535.27 233 NP15.284.28 257
