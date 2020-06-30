Agarwal Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 27.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 57.28% to Rs 294.31 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 27.59% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 294.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 14.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

294.31187.13751.60528.693.786.524.416.9510.609.9028.1628.268.998.0320.2319.936.154.8214.7613.21

