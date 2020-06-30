Agarwal Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 27.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 8 pc at Rs 1,322 cr
Bajaj Finance's AUM rise to Rs 145,200 cr in Q3 FY20
Bajaj Finance shares jump 5 pc on highest ever quarterly net profit in Q3
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 43.36% in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit rises 17477.35% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 57.28% to Rs 294.31 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 27.59% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 294.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 14.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales294.31187.13 57 751.60528.69 42 OPM %3.786.52 -4.416.95 - PBDT10.609.90 7 28.1628.26 0 PBT8.998.03 12 20.2319.93 2 NP6.154.82 28 14.7613.21 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU