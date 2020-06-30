Agarwal Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 27.59% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 57.28% to Rs 294.31 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 27.59% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.28% to Rs 294.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.73% to Rs 14.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.16% to Rs 751.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales294.31187.13 57 751.60528.69 42 OPM %3.786.52 -4.416.95 - PBDT10.609.90 7 28.1628.26 0 PBT8.998.03 12 20.2319.93 2 NP6.154.82 28 14.7613.21 12

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 19:18 IST

