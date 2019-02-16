JUST IN
AGI Infra consolidated net profit declines 88.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 77.41% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra declined 88.85% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 77.41% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.1736.17 -77 OPM %55.0826.18 -PBDT1.837.81 -77 PBT0.816.87 -88 NP0.635.65 -89

