AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 131.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.52% to Rs 21.82 crore

Net profit of rose 131.02% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.52% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.34% to Rs 9.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.86% to Rs 80.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

21.8237.3180.62121.9032.9515.3829.5720.807.033.7915.7618.535.912.7711.5915.065.662.459.2811.65

