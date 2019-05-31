JUST IN
Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 131.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 41.52% to Rs 21.82 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 131.02% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.52% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.34% to Rs 9.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.86% to Rs 80.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.8237.31 -42 80.62121.90 -34 OPM %32.9515.38 -29.5720.80 - PBDT7.033.79 85 15.7618.53 -15 PBT5.912.77 113 11.5915.06 -23 NP5.662.45 131 9.2811.65 -20

