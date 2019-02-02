Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
New agri export policy to focus on setting up agro specific zones: Prabhu
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Equity99.com releases buy report on Bharat Agri Fert and Realty
Huge potential in ICT, aerospace, healthcare, agri, infra to boost eco ties with India: Italy
Turkish trade minister calls on Agri Min; discusses agri MoU
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Agri-Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU