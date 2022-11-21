Ahluwalia Contract gains on bagging Rs 120-cr order

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 2.75% to Rs 444.35 after the company said it secured a construction order worth Rs 120.23 crore from a civic body in Assam.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured order for construction of Lachit Moidam Memorial & Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat, Assam from Government of Assam, Office of Chief Engineer, PWD, Building Assam,. The project is worth about Rs 120.23 crore.

The company added that its order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 3765 crore, till date.

Ahluwalia Contracts is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The Company has also diversified into developing and operating commercial complex under license arrangement and is also engaged in the real estate trading business.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 9.3% to Rs 39.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 35.78 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 10.8% YoY to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)