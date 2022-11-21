JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contract gains on bagging Rs 120-cr order

Capital Market 

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 2.75% to Rs 444.35 after the company said it secured a construction order worth Rs 120.23 crore from a civic body in Assam.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured order for construction of Lachit Moidam Memorial & Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat, Assam from Government of Assam, Office of Chief Engineer, PWD, Building Assam,. The project is worth about Rs 120.23 crore.

The company added that its order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stood at Rs 3765 crore, till date.

Ahluwalia Contracts is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The Company has also diversified into developing and operating commercial complex under license arrangement and is also engaged in the real estate trading business.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 9.3% to Rs 39.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 35.78 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 10.8% YoY to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU