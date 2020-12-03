Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging Rs 534 crore order

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 3.20% to Rs 262.90 after the company said it secured a new order worth approximately Rs 533.90 crore for redevelopment of LTMG Hospital in Sion, Mumbai.

The scope of the order includes construction of nursing college and RMO residence building located behind existing college building at LTMG Hospital in Sion, Mumbai.

"The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs 1777.04 crore," the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India)'s project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 37.3% to Rs 17.95 crore on a 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 434.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

