Ahluwalia Contracts (India) standalone net profit declines 7.61% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cummins India standalone net profit rises 8.65% in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 1.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 37.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 79.50% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 418.54 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 7.61% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 418.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 361.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales418.54361.07 16 OPM %11.8517.30 -PBDT48.4551.19 -5 PBT41.4144.80 -8 NP26.9429.16 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU