JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regency Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) standalone net profit declines 7.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 418.54 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 7.61% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 418.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 361.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales418.54361.07 16 OPM %11.8517.30 -PBDT48.4551.19 -5 PBT41.4144.80 -8 NP26.9429.16 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements