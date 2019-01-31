Ahmedabad Steelcraft reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad Municipal Corp lists bonds on NSE
Panama Petrochem standalone net profit declines 38.44% in the September 2018 quarter
J K Cements standalone net profit declines 30.55% in the September 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Firstobject Technologies standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 53.70% to Rs 2.49 croreNet Loss of Ahmedabad Steelcraft reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.70% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.491.62 54 OPM %-15.26-14.81 -PBDT-0.13-0.17 24 PBT-0.17-0.21 19 NP-0.17-0.21 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU