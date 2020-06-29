Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 91.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.82% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 91.07% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.39% to Rs 7.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.441.82 -76 7.0610.29 -31 OPM %-134.09-23.63 --22.66-11.27 - PBDT0.231.72 -87 -0.531.38 PL PBT0.181.68 -89 -0.711.24 PL NP0.151.68 -91 -0.911.24 PL
