Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit rises 124.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 124.00% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 520.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

