Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit rises 124.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft rose 124.00% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 520.00% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.822.05 -11 10.298.70 18 OPM %-23.63-15.12 --11.27-11.95 - PBDT1.720.79 118 1.380.36 283 PBT1.680.77 118 1.240.22 464 NP1.680.75 124 1.240.20 520
