Ajanta Soya reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 171.56% to Rs 178.58 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 171.56% to Rs 178.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.74% to Rs 694.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales178.5865.76 172 694.65346.05 101 OPM %2.700.61 -0.30-0.12 - PBDT3.90-0.06 LP -1.314.42 PL PBT3.52-0.33 LP -2.813.77 PL NP4.52-1.72 LP -0.390.94 PL
