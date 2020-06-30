Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 62.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 201.19 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya declined 62.61% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 201.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 760.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 694.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales201.19178.58 13 760.13694.65 9 OPM %1.622.71 -2.090.30 - PBDT2.243.90 -43 14.45-1.32 LP PBT1.843.52 -48 12.85-2.82 LP NP1.694.52 -63 9.80-0.40 LP
