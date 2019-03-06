Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.05% to Rs 1.27 croreNet loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.05% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.271.31 -3 OPM %-7.870.76 -PBDT-0.110 0 PBT-0.110 0 NP-0.110 0
