Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.07% to Rs 94.27 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 85.29% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.07% to Rs 94.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.53% to Rs 32.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 344.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 381.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales94.27122.54 -23 344.38381.54 -10 OPM %18.8637.12 -30.3336.25 - PBDT7.8535.10 -78 44.8396.35 -53 PBT7.1434.46 -79 42.6693.94 -55 NP4.0827.74 -85 32.7075.22 -57

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 18:17 IST

