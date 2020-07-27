Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 85.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.07% to Rs 94.27 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 85.29% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.07% to Rs 94.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.53% to Rs 32.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 344.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 381.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

94.27122.54344.38381.5418.8637.1230.3336.257.8535.1044.8396.357.1434.4642.6693.944.0827.7432.7075.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)