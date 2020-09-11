Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polychem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter
NILE reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.28% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.28% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.011.39 -99 OPM %-900.005.76 -PBDT-0.090.08 PL PBT-0.19-0.04 -375 NP-0.19-0.04 -375
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU