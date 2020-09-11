Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.28% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.28% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.011.39-900.005.76-0.090.08-0.19-0.04-0.19-0.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)