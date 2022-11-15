Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Black Bunny launches the largest BB Club and Game Zone to provide endless fun and a healthy lifestyle to the people of Surat
Delta Corp update on its integrated resort project at Goa
Woosh Biz by HTI launched in India with a Super Fun and Learning Day
Couch Potato, a comfort product from SleepX for a fun lounging experience
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.73 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Ajwa Fun World & Resort reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-181.82-100.00 -PBDT-0.20-0.12 -67 PBT-0.27-0.19 -42 NP-0.27-0.19 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU